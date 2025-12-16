Tipton hauled in one of two targets for five yards and rushed once for a four-yard loss during Sunday's 20-17 win over the Panthers.

Tipton started his fourth game in a row and played the second-most offensive snaps (55) among the Saints' wide receivers behind WR1 Chris Olave (58). Devaughn Vele, who's become the No. 2 wideout over the last five games, played 38 offensive snaps before exiting with a shoulder injury in the fourth quarter. Vele was also seen wearing a sling after the game, likely putting his availability for Week 16 up in the air. If he misses time, then Tipton should be the next man up in the pass-catcher hierarchy behind Olave and tight end Juwan Johnson. The Saints will next play versus the Jets on Sunday, Dec. 21.