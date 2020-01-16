Play

Harris signed a reserve/future contract with the Saints on Thursday, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Harris failed to latch on with a team during the 2019 regular season. He spent the preseason in New England before parting ways with an injury settlement, but he'll now get a chance to showcase with the Saints. The 27-year-old wideout spent the first three seasons of his career in Washington.

