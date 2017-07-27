Head coach Sean Payton expects Unger (foot) to be ready for the start of the regular season.

With Terron Armstead (shoulder) likely out for the first half of the season, the Saints can't afford to be without Unger as well, considering each is considered to be among the best at his position across the entire NFL.

