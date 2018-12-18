Saints' Max Unger: Ruled out for remainder of game
Unger (concussion) has been ruled out for the remainder of Monday's contest against the Panthers, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The veteran will not return after being tested for a concussion and will have to pass protocol testing this week before he can return to action. The Saints have shifted the line to make up for Unger's absence, with Cameron Tom taking over at center.
