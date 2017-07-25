Unger (foot) will open training camp on the physically unable to perform list, Josh Katzenstein of NOLA.com reports.

Unger sustained a Lisfranc injury last December and is aiming to be back on the field for Week 1. However, it isn't clear when his exact return date will be.

More News
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
More NFL Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories