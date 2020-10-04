site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: saints-michael-burton-covid-re-test-comes-back-negative | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Saints' Michael Burton: COVID re-test comes back negative
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Burton's re-test for COVID-19 came back negative, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
Per Underhill, Burton's point of contact test was also negative and he'll be able to play Sunday against the Lions. The report further adds that none of the fullback's teammates tested positive.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Dave Richard
• 6 min read
Dave Richard
• 5 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Heath Cummings
• 2 min read