The Saints placed Burton on the reserve/COVID-19 list Saturday, which means he is out for Sunday's game against the Panthers, Jay Glazer of Fox Sports reports.

The entire Saints' running back room are considered high-risk close contacts after Alvin Kamara tested positive for coronavirus. As a result, Ty Montgomery is expected to be the primary back in Week 17, while Tony Jones will presumably get called up from the practice squad and Taysom Hill could see some more work. Burton could potentially be available for the Saints' first playoff game.