Burton recorded seven carries for 18 yards and four receptions for 28 yards in his first season with the Saints.
The 11 touches were his first in two seasons after failing to touch the ball in 2019 with Washington. The journeyman fullback is set to be an unrestricted free agent in 2021, so whether or not he returns to New Orleans is still unclear.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Burton: Returns from COVID list•
-
Saints' Michael Burton: In COVID-19 protocol, out Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Burton: No touches vs. Eagles, as usual•
-
Saints' Michael Burton: Officially active Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Burton: COVID re-test comes back negative•
-
Saints' Michael Burton: Tests positive for COVID-19•