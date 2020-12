Burton played 11 percent of offensive snaps during Sunday's 24-21 loss to the Eagles, but he did not record a single carry or target.

Burton hasn't touched the ball on offense since Week 9, and he has just five carries for eight yards and two catches for 15 yards on the season. The fullback plays a key blocking role in the run game for New Orleans, and he also contributes on special-teams, but he isn't worth fantasy consideration while operating in such a capacity.