Burton has been elevated from the reserve/COVID-19 list on Wednesday, Amie Just reports.
Burton has had dealt with a few COVID-19 scares this season, but as of Wednesday, he has cleared the league's protocols. The 28-year-old should hopefully resume his fullback duties for Sunday's wild-card matchup.
