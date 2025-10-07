Saints' Michael Davis: Signs with New Orleans
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Davis signed with the Saints on Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Davis had options, according to Garafolo, as he initially agreed to sign with New Orleans' practice squad before the Lions called to sign him to the active roster. Instead, he's sticking with the Saints and joining the 53-man roster. Davis has 122 career regular-season games under his belt and appeared in 15 with the Commanders last season.
