Saints' Michael Floyd: Cut loose by Saints
Floyd has been released by the Saints, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Floyd signed with New Orleans during the first week of training camp, hoping to make a push for one of the final roster spots. Now three years removed from his last productive season, the 2012 first-round pick may be running out of chances in the NFL.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Draft Day Cheat Sheet
Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.
-
TE Tiers 5.0
When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...
-
WR Tiers 5.0
With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...
-
QB Tiers 5.0
The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...
-
RB Tiers 5.0
Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...
-
Jamey's Breakouts 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.