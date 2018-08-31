Floyd has been released by the Saints, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Floyd signed with New Orleans during the first week of training camp, hoping to make a push for one of the final roster spots. Now three years removed from his last productive season, the 2012 first-round pick may be running out of chances in the NFL.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • NFL: Chicago Bears at Denver Broncos

    Draft Day Cheat Sheet

    Everything you need to dominate your draft, right here in one place.

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 5.0

    When's the right time to draft a tight end? Whether you're chasing Gronk or seeking a streamer,...

  • odell-beckham-jr-1400.jpg

    WR Tiers 5.0

    With the regular season almost here, Dave Richard lays out his latest Wide Receiver Tiers to...

  • patrick-mahomes-chiefs.jpg

    QB Tiers 5.0

    The path to Fantasy glory includes finding a quarterback at a valuable spot on Draft Day. Don't...

  • peyton-barber.jpg

    RB Tiers 5.0

    Peyton Barber, Chris Carson and -- yes, really -- Adrian Peterson make a late August push for...

  • NFL: San Francisco 49ers at Los Angeles Rams

    Jamey's Breakouts 3.0

    Jamey Eisenberg gives you his final list of breakout players for the 2018 season.