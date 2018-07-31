The Saints signed Floyd on Tuesday, Nick Underhill of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.

The receiving corps is currently sans Brandon Coleman (undisclosed, PUP list) and Travin Dural (arm) for an undetermined amount of time. Floyd thus arrives in New Orleans to act as a camp body with the potential to get into the good graces of coach Sean Payton and quarterback Drew Brees. Michael Thomas, Ted Ginn, Cameron Meredith and rookie Tre'Quan Smith are all guaranteed roles in the offense, but Floyd could eke his way into that group with a productive preseason.

More News
Our Latest Stories