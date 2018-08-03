Hoomanawanui missed most of the first week of training camp due to a neck injury, Joel Erickson of The New Orleans Advocate reports.

Hoomanawanui suffered the injury in the offseason, and noted that his absence was a means of double-checking that he was ready to return to full-contact action. Neck injuries are generally delicate and dangerous, so the Saints naturally wanted to be cautious bringing Hoomanawanui back. He finds himself in a crowded tight end corps, but still played 468 snaps on offense last season and should find a role as a run-blocker for New Orleans in 2018.