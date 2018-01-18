Hoomanawanui did not catch a pass in Sunday's 29-24 NFC divisional-round loss to the Vikings. He finished the season with just six catches for 52 yards and a touchdown in 14 games.

Hoomanawanui signed a three-year deal with the Saints in March of 2016 and is expected to return to New Orleans for his 10th NFL season in 2018. The big tight end is an excellent blocker who helped the Saints average nearly 130 rushing yards per game. Hoomanawanui, however, has never been much of a receiver, as he has a career high of just 13 receptions. He will therefore be off the fantasy radar again in 2018.