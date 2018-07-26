Hoomanawanui (undisclosed) will be placed on the Physically Unable to Perform list, Josh Katzenstein of The Times-Picayune reports.

Head coach Sean Payton said he expects Hoomanawanui to resume practicing soon, so the undisclosed injury doesn't seem to be a major concern. The 30-year-old tight end will compete for reps alongside veteran Ben Watson and Josh Hill once he returns to the field.