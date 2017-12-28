Hoomanawanui (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hoomanawanui sat out of Week 16's game against the Falcons with this ailment, and he only has six receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown in the 14 games prior. However, his availability would provide needed depth for the Saints tight ends, as Josh Hill (shoulder) and Garrett Griffin (foot) are both nursing injuries.