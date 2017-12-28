Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Limited participant Wednesday
Hoomanawanui (concussion) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Larry Holder of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hoomanawanui sat out of Week 16's game against the Falcons with this ailment, and he only has six receptions for 52 yards and one touchdown in the 14 games prior. However, his availability would provide needed depth for the Saints tight ends, as Josh Hill (shoulder) and Garrett Griffin (foot) are both nursing injuries.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Sitting out Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Sits out practice Wednesday•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Sustains concussion Sunday•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: One target•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: One catch in Week 10•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Touchdown grab in Week 6•
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
We've been waiting for Derrick Henry to be unleashed, and that could finally happen in Week...
-
Week 17 Lineup Cheat Sheet
It's time to bring the championship home. Our best analysis and game-flow predictions for each...
-
SportsLine: Start Ginn, not Howard
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
Podcast: Week 17 tough calls
We discuss tough Fantasy calls in Week 17 like Devonta Freeman and Drew Brees, plus a look...
-
Week 17 Waiver Wire
The Eagles, Jaguars, Chiefs and Rams could be resting starters in Week 17, which impacts Fantasy...
-
Week 17 Rankings
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.