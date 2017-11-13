Hoomanawanui caught one pass on one target for four yards in Sunday's win against the Bills.

Although fellow tight end Josh Hill was the nominal starter, Hoomanawanui actually out-snapped Hill 47-43, though the Saints' tight-end trio of Hill, Hoomanawanui and Coby Fleener (17 snaps) combined for just two catches for two yards. A once fruitful position for fantasy owners, the tight end spot in New Orleans can be actively avoided until further notice.

