Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: One catch in Week 10
Hoomanawanui caught one pass on one target for four yards in Sunday's win against the Bills.
Although fellow tight end Josh Hill was the nominal starter, Hoomanawanui actually out-snapped Hill 47-43, though the Saints' tight-end trio of Hill, Hoomanawanui and Coby Fleener (17 snaps) combined for just two catches for two yards. A once fruitful position for fantasy owners, the tight end spot in New Orleans can be actively avoided until further notice.
