Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: One target
Hoomanawanui was targeted once but did not record a catch in Thursday's loss to the Falcons.
Hoomanawanui played 25 of 52 offensive snaps in Atlanta but the big tight end remains behind starting tight end Josh Hill on the depth chart and is primarily a blocker even when he's in the game. Accordingly, Hoomanawanui can be left on the waiver wire in most leagues.
