Hoomanawanui (concussion) did not participate at the Saints' practice Thursday.

Hoomanawanui returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday after sitting out Week 16, but his lack of participation Thursday suggests limited further progress in the concussion protocol. Friday's practice should provide further clarity, but the 29-year-old seems to be headed towards a questionable tag for Week 17 at best.

