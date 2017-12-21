Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Sits out practice Wednesday
Hoomanawanui (concussion) was a non-participant at the Saints' practice Wednesday.
Hoomanawanui sustained a concussion in Sunday's win over the Jets, so this is hardly a surprise. The 29-year-old needs to progress through the league-mandated concussion protocol to have any chance of playing Week 16.
