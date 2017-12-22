Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Sitting out Sunday
Hoomanawanui (concussion) will miss Sunday's game against the Falcons, Joel A. Erickson of The Baton Rouge Advocate reports.
The Saints will be without two reserve tight ends, Hoomanawanui and Garrett Griffin (foot), leaving Josh Hill (shoulder) and John Phillips to man the position. Hoomanawanui's return depends on his progress through the concussion protocol, but none has been evident due to his lack of activity this week.
