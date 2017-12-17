Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Sustains concussion Sunday
Hoomanawanui was diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.
Hoomanawanui exited earlier in the half to be evaluated, and the concussion was confirmed. Garrett Griffen will serve as the Saints' No. 2 tight end behind starter Josh Hill in his absence.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: One target•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: One catch in Week 10•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Touchdown grab in Week 6•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Cleared for offseason workouts•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Expects to be ready for offseason program•
-
Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Placed on IR•
-
Waiver Wire for Week 16
Antonio Brown is the latest star player to get hurt, but Jamey Eisenberg gives you plenty of...
-
What you missed: Monday news wrap up
Chris Towers catches you up on all of the latest news from around the NFL.
-
Jordy done? Jimmy G a starter?
Heath Cummings begins the transition to 2018 with this week's Believe It or Not.
-
Week 16 Early Waiver Targets
Make it to your championship game? Your work's not done. Check out Dave Richard's early targets...
-
Calf injury could cost Brown
Antonio Brown suffered what is believed to be a partially torn calf muscle Sunday, putting...
-
Week 15 Rankings Analysis
Heath Cummings provides his thoughts for the rankings at each position for Week 15.