Hoomanawanui was diagnosed with a concussion and won't return to Sunday's game against the Jets, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Hoomanawanui exited earlier in the half to be evaluated, and the concussion was confirmed. Garrett Griffen will serve as the Saints' No. 2 tight end behind starter Josh Hill in his absence.

