Hoomanawanui caught two passes on three targets for 27 yards, including a two-yard touchdown reception, in Sunday's win against the Lions.

Hoomanawanui has seen his playing time steadily increase over the last few weeks -- he played 41 of 71 offensive snaps in Week 6 -- but the veteran tight end primarily a blocking specialist. With only four catches on the season, Hoomanawaui can be left on the waiver wire in almost all fantasy leagues.