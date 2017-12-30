Saints' Michael Hoomanawanui: Won't play regular-season finale
Hoomanawanui (concussion) was ruled out for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, Jenna Laine of ESPN.com reports.
Hoomanawanui started the week with a limited practice, but he was a non-participant Thursday and Friday, which illustrates stalled progress through the concussion protocol. Garrett Griffin (foot) is clear of an injury designation and should serve as the Saints' second-string tight end against the Buccaneers.
