Mauti signed a one-year contract with the Saints on Monday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Mauti, who has accrued 46 tackles in 24 games for the Saints the last two seasons, missed the final eight contests of the 2016 campaign due to ulcerative colitis, an illness he's dealt with since his days at Penn State. With that issue in the rearview for now, Mauti will look to reclaim his role as a special teams captain in advance of Week 1.