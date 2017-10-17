Play

Mauti agreed to re-sign with the Saints on Tuesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN reports.

Mauti, a formal special teams captain on the team, took a break from the field last season to deal with a longtime battle with ulcerative colitis. He returned to training camp this year, but ultimately failed to make the final roster. An injury to the team's current special teams captain, Nathan Stupar, presumably opened the door for Mauti's return.

