Thomas (illness) is listed as active Sunday in Indianapolis, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

The Saints added Thomas to their injury report Saturday after the wide receiver came down with an illness, but presumably after getting checked out by the team's medical and training staffs pregame, he'll be available for quarterback Derek Carr one day later. Thomas has been consistent but unspectacular from week to week this season, ranging from 3-to-7 catches, 42-to-65 yards and 6-to-9 targets per game while scoring one touchdown in seven contests.