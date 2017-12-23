Saints' Michael Thomas: Added to Week 16 injury report

Thomas has been added to the Saints' Week 16 injury report, Herbie Teope of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports. The wideout is now listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Falcons with a hamstring injury.

Thomas has been on a roll of late, so this situation needs to be monitored closely, give that late injury report additions can be unsettling. Fortunately for those looking to use Thomas in Week 16 fantasy lineups, the Saints kick off at 1:00 ET on Sunday. In the event that Thomas is limited or out Sunday, the Saints would turn to fellow wideouts Ted Ginn (who is slated to return from a rib injury), as well as Brandon Coleman, Willie Snead and Tommylee Lewis.