Thomas compiled five receptions (on eight targets) for 45 yards during Sunday's 20-13 loss to the Texans.

Thomas logged almost the exact same stat line for the sixth game in a row. The 30-year-old pass catcher recorded a season-low in receiving yards, but he still finished with just 20 yards shy of his season high for receiving yards set in the Week 5 blowout win against New England. He also continued to factor in as one of the primary pass catchers in the Saints' struggling offense, tying with running back Alvin Kamara and swiss-army-knife tight end Taysom Hill for the team's second-most targets behind wideout Chris Olave (10). Thomas was targeted on a last-hope, fourth-down passing attempt by Derek Carr, but this pass was underthrown and intercepted at the two-yard line with under 20 seconds remaining. Thomas has been a reliable target over the middle this season, but he's averaged a relatively modest 10.8 yards per reception through six games.