Thomas (hamstring) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday.
According to Mike Triplett of ESPN.com, Thomas got some work in during the media-access portion of Thursday's session, but he has yet to handle an entire practice as he works his way back from the hamstring injury he's been dealing with since at least Aug. 21. Thomas has one more chance to be a full participant Friday, at which point the Saints will provide a sense of his ability to suit up Sunday in Atlanta.
