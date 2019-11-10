Play

Saints' Michael Thomas: Another monster output in Week 10

Thomas corralled 13 of 14 targets for 152 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons.

The 26-year-old wideout has been one of the league's most consistently-dominant fantasy assets through 10 weeks of the 2019 season, racking up at least five catches in every single game and eclipsing 85 receiving yards in eight of nine. Thomas' hefty workload indicates that he will continue to be a force down the stretch, as he has now averaged 12.2 targets per game since Week 5, with no fewer than seven balls thrown his way in any contest this year. Week 11 presents an extremely favorable matchup for Thomas, as he will be facing a Buccaneers defense that allowed Arizona's top pass catcher, Christian Kirk, to amass 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns Sunday.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories