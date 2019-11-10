Saints' Michael Thomas: Another monster output in Week 10
Thomas corralled 13 of 14 targets for 152 receiving yards during Sunday's 26-9 loss to the Falcons.
The 26-year-old wideout has been one of the league's most consistently-dominant fantasy assets through 10 weeks of the 2019 season, racking up at least five catches in every single game and eclipsing 85 receiving yards in eight of nine. Thomas' hefty workload indicates that he will continue to be a force down the stretch, as he has now averaged 12.2 targets per game since Week 5, with no fewer than seven balls thrown his way in any contest this year. Week 11 presents an extremely favorable matchup for Thomas, as he will be facing a Buccaneers defense that allowed Arizona's top pass catcher, Christian Kirk, to amass 138 receiving yards and three touchdowns Sunday.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Reignites connection with Brees•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes nine catches vs. Bears•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Solid showing in win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: No coverage from Ramsey•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Signature effort in division win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high 95 yards•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 10 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 10 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 10 QB Preview: Stars return
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about quarterback in Week 10, including...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Quarterbacks
Byes aren't hitting the quarterback position that hard in Week 10, but you still have tough...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Running backs
If it seems like you can't trust half the backfields in the NFL in Week 10, well you're not...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Wide receivers
Filling in your wide receiver spots has never been tougher. Get Jamey Eisenberg's help making...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 10, identifying risky plays,...