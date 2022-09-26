Thomas (toe) will undergo further testing Monday, but the Saints believe he has avoided a serious injury, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Thomas' current injury isn't on the same limb as his previous ankle issue, and the veteran wideout secured all five of his targets for 49 yards before exiting Sunday's loss to the Panthers. The Saints appear to have gotten lucky with both the veteran wideouts that left Sunday's game early, as Jarvis Landry (ankle) is believed to be dealing with nothing more than soreness. New Orleans will continue to monitor Thomas throughout the week, with a Week 4 matchup against the Vikings in London on deck.