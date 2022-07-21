Thomas (ankle) has been placed on the Saints' active/PUP list, Luke Johnson of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Thomas -- who continues to bounce back from lingering ankle issues -- can be activated off the list at any time between now and the start of the regular season, but until then he'll be unable to practice. The report notes that while Thomas has not commented on when he might return to the field, it's worth noting that the wideout has been posting videos of himself running routes on his social media pages. For his part, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football suggests that he doesn't expect Thomas to remain on the PUP list too long. In any case, once Thomas is able to return to practice, he'll look to re-establish himself as the top option in a New Orleans wide receiver corps that also includes Jarvis Landry, Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harty.