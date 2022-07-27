Thomas (ankle) returned to practice Wednesday, Mike Triplett of ESPN.com reports.
The report notes that the wideout -- who had been on the active/PUP list -- did everything but full team sessions in the process, while a video clip posted by the Saints showed Thomas moving well while running a pass route. Now that he's back on the field, Thomas appears poised to reclaim his role as the top option in a New Orleans wide receiver corps that also includes Jarvis Landry, 2022 first-round pick Chris Olave, Marquez Callaway, Tre'Quan Smith and Deonte Harty.
