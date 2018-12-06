Saints' Michael Thomas: Back at practice Thursday

Thomas (ankle) returned to practice Thursday, Josh Katzenstein of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

After being held out of Wednesday's session, Thomas at least is managing some reps Thursday, which bodes well for his Week 14 availability. During the previous weeks in which he missed a practice with an injury or ailment -- Weeks 2 and 9 -- he was a full participant the next day and proceeded to dismantle his upcoming opponents (the Browns and Rams, respectively) to the tune of 24 catches (on 28 targets) for 300 yards and three touchdowns.

