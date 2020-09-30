Thomas (ankle) took part in Wednesday's practice, Katherine Terrell of The Athletic reports.
Absent the past two games due to a high left ankle sprain suffered in the Saints' season opener, Thomas is getting his ducks in a row as he prepares to return to action, potentially Sunday in Detroit. To that end, he was "moving really well" during a workout last Friday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. Though Thomas has now taken another step forward by getting back on the practice field, it's unclear how much he was able to participate Wednesday.
