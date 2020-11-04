Thomas (ankle/hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Thomas managed to resume practicing on a limited basis last week, but his Grade 1 hamstring strain and lingering left ankle injury nonetheless caused him to miss a sixth straight game. As such, the star wideout's status for Week 9 remains murky even though he appears to be making progress. Drew Brees (shoulder) and Alvin Kamara (foot) were both also limited Wednesday, so there are numerous question marks surrounding New Orleans' key offensive players heading into a Sunday night matchup against the Buccaneers.