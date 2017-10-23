Saints' Michael Thomas: Bounces back in Week 7 win

Thomas brought in seven of 11 targets for 82 yards in Sunday's 26-17 win over the Packers.

Thomas drew even with Ted Ginn, Jr. for the team lead in receptions on the afternoon while also pacing the club in targets. The second-year wideout continues to garner plenty of attention from quarterback Drew Brees, as he's seen 11 targets in two of the past three games. While he's yet to log a 100-yard effort, the 24-year-old is clearly the Saints' No. 1 receiver and has the frame to serve as a consistent red-zone threat. He'll look to put together another strong performance when the Saints take on the Bears in a Week 8 home tilt.