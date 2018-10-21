Saints' Michael Thomas: Caps comeback with touchdown
Thomas caught seven of nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 win over Baltimore.
Thomas gave the Saints the lead back with five minutes remaining in the game, knifing between a pair of Baltimore defenders on a 5-yard slant for a touchdown. The catch snapped a three-game scoreless streak for Thomas, who had been targeted at least 10 times in each of the Saints' first three games but was lost in the shuffle a bit as New Orleans spread the ball around in the two games preceding the bye. Sunday's nine-target outing represented a return to normalcy. He'll have an opportunity to continue to rebound next Sunday against a Minnesota pass defense surrendering 280 receiving yards per game.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Makes four catches Monday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held to 47 yards by Giants•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches historic Brees pass in OT win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Another double-digit catch effort in Week 2 win•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Logs full workout•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Returns to practice•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Mid-season Recap and Second Half Preview
Our Fantasy team puts together their choices for the best players, biggest disappointments,...
-
Instant Reaction: Cooper Fantasy fallout
Amari Cooper might have been acquired to replace Dez Bryant in the Cowboys offense, but Fantasy...
-
Believe in Nick Chubb?
Halfway through the Fantasy regular season, just what should you believe from Week 7?
-
Week 7 reactions, Week 8 early waivers
Dave Richard looks back at Sunday's biggest story lines, and looks ahead to Week 8's top waiver...
-
Michel carted off, who's next?
Sony Michel suffered a nasty injury during Sunday's game, where to do the Patriots go from...
-
Week 7 Contrarian Plays
You can't fade Nick Chubb, so who do you play with him?