Saints' Michael Thomas: Caps comeback with touchdown

Thomas caught seven of nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 win over Baltimore.

Thomas gave the Saints the lead back with five minutes remaining in the game, knifing between a pair of Baltimore defenders on a 5-yard slant for a touchdown. The catch snapped a three-game scoreless streak for Thomas, who had been targeted at least 10 times in each of the Saints' first three games but was lost in the shuffle a bit as New Orleans spread the ball around in the two games preceding the bye. Sunday's nine-target outing represented a return to normalcy. He'll have an opportunity to continue to rebound next Sunday against a Minnesota pass defense surrendering 280 receiving yards per game.