Saints' Michael Thomas: Caps off comeback with touchdown
Thomas caught seven of nine targets for 69 yards and a touchdown during Sunday's 24-23 win over Baltimore.
Thomas gave the Saints back the lead with five minutes remaining in the game, knifing in between a pair of Baltimore defenders on a five-yard slant for a touchdown. The catch snapped a three-game scoreless streak for Thomas. Thomas had been targeted at least 10 times in each of the Saints' first three games, but was lost in the shuffle a bit as New Orleans spread the ball around in the two games preceding the bye. Sunday's nine-target outing represented a return to normalcy. He'll have an opportunity to continue to rebound next Sunday against a Minnesota pass defense surrendering 280 opponent receiving yards per game.
