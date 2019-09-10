Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches 10 passes versus Texans
Thomas caught 10 of 13 targets for 123 yards in Monday night's 30-28 win over the Texans.
Thomas started the season with his usual excellence, posting game highs in receptions and yards through the air. Despite fellow wideout Ted Ginn also surpassing 100 yards, Thomas' target count still led the Saints, as is normally the case. A model of consistent production, Thomas' performance Monday is somehow almost the standard he's set for himself, but he'll still hope to add a touchdown to his tally in Week 2's NFC Championship rematch against the Rams.
