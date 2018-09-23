Saints' Michael Thomas: Catches historic Brees pass in OT win

Thomas caught all 10 of his targets for 129 yards in Sunday's 43-37 overtime win over Atlanta.

Thomas hauled in a 35-yard pass on the game's first play, then became a part of history in the second quarter by catching Drew Brees' NFL-record setting 63,001st career completion for a gain of 17. While New Orleans' top wide receiver didn't get into the end zone, he recorded double-digit receptions for the third consecutive game to open the season. Even with a road tilt against a tough Giants pass defense next week, Thomas will be a must-start.