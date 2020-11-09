Thomas (ankle/hamstring) caught five of six targets for 51 yards in Sunday's 38-3 win over the Buccaneers.

Thomas finally made his long-awaited return from multiple leg injuries and a team-issued suspension, reclaiming his spot atop the receiving box score. The production was modest due to the combination of Drew Brees spreading the ball around to 12 different receivers and a one-sided affair that let the offense take its foot off the gas in the second half. The key for Thomas owners is that the wideout did not appear to suffer any setbacks to his lower body. The star wideout will look to return to putting up monster numbers in a favorable matchup against the Panthers' middle-of-the-road defense.