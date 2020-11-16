Thomas caught two of seven targets for 27 yards during Sunday's 27-13 win over the 49ers.

Thomas received his highest target total of the season but made just one catch with Drew Brees (ribs) at the helm in the first half. Brees did not play in the second half after picking up an injury and Thomas couldn't consistently get on the same page as Jameis Winston, who was less than stellar in relief. All in all, it was another disappointing performance from the star wideout, who has totaled just 95 yards on 10 receptions (18 targets) in three games played this season. Next Sunday's matchup with the Falcons will be Thomas' most favorable so far this season, but he could fail to take full advantage if Winston is under center.