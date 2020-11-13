Thomas (ankle/hamstring) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's game against the 49ers, Amie Just of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

With an uncapped session finally under his belt, Thomas is poised to be the primary pass-catching weapon for the Saints, which translated to 11.6 targets per game last season. He has a great chance to produce this weekend versus a San Francisco defense that has surrendered 156.1 receiving yards per game and 12 touchdowns to wide receivers in nine contests this season.