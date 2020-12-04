Thomas (ankle) doesn't have a designation for Sunday's contest at Atlanta.
Thomas followed up back-to-back limited listings on Saints injury reports with all activity to wrap up Week 13 preparations, setting the stage for him to play Sunday. He'll look for his second 100-yard outing of the season against a Falcons defense that has conceded a league-worst 9.5 yards per target to wide receivers this season.
