Saints' Michael Thomas: Cleared to play Week 8
Thomas (knee) was a full practice participant Friday and doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Bears, Nick Underhill of The New Orleans Advocate reports.
Thomas' absence from Wednesday's practice created some concern, but he returned as a limited participant Thursday and closed out the week with a full session. He should be fine to handle his usual hefty role, facing a Chicago defense that's come on strong the past three weeks.
