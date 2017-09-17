Saints' Michael Thomas: Collects 89 yards in loss
Thomas caught five of 10 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to New England.
It was a better look for Thomas after being held to 45 yards in the opener, but the Saints' offense looks out of sync to start the season. That dysfunction could be to both the benefit and detriment of Thomas fantasy owners. On one hand, the second-year receiver had led the team in targets in each of the first two weeks to start the season, and, unless wholesale changes are made on defense, the team will likely be throwing plenty in an effort to make up deficits this season. Conversely, the Saints got rid of Brandin Cooks in the offseason without a real replacement for the attention he garnered from defenses. Consequently, defenses know that they have to try to take Thomas away, which could be one reason why he's been able to catch just 10 of 18 targets to start the season.
More News
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Held in check Monday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Team-high reception total Saturday•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Grabs two passes versus Browns•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Bulks up in first full offseason•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Replaces Cooks atop depth chart•
-
Saints' Michael Thomas: Ends season on monster high note•
-
What you missed Monday
If you didn't watch Monday Night Football, consider yourself lucky, because you missed some...
-
Brady's back, Carson's must-own
Heath Cummings looks at a wild Week 2 and tells you what you should believe, and what you...
-
Podcast: Week 2 standouts
From Chris Carson to tight end replacements to the lousy Seahawks passing game, we’re covering...
-
Carson is the RB to target
Rookie Chris Carson's 100-total-yard game against the 49ers should cement him as the Seahawks'...
-
Derrick Henry replacing Murray?
A hamstring injury put DeMarco Murray on the shelf in the second half of the Titans win over...
-
Olsen out, Benjamin, Funchess in
The Panthers have two receivers to pick up the slack from Greg Olsen's broken foot, but Fantasy...