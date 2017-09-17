Saints' Michael Thomas: Collects 89 yards in loss

Thomas caught five of 10 targets for 89 yards in Sunday's 36-20 loss to New England.

It was a better look for Thomas after being held to 45 yards in the opener, but the Saints' offense looks out of sync to start the season. That dysfunction could be to both the benefit and detriment of Thomas fantasy owners. On one hand, the second-year receiver had led the team in targets in each of the first two weeks to start the season, and, unless wholesale changes are made on defense, the team will likely be throwing plenty in an effort to make up deficits this season. Conversely, the Saints got rid of Brandin Cooks in the offseason without a real replacement for the attention he garnered from defenses. Consequently, defenses know that they have to try to take Thomas away, which could be one reason why he's been able to catch just 10 of 18 targets to start the season.