The Saints activated Thomas (ankle) from injured reserve Saturday, Nick Underhill of NewOrleans.Football reports.
After missing the last three games of the regular season due to a high-ankle sprain, Thomas progressed enough since his practice window opened Wednesday to be available for the Saints' playoff opener Sunday. It'll be interesting to see if he can handle his typical workload of 7.9 targets per game from the current campaign, but if he does he'll have a good chance to profit against a Bears defense that has allowed 8.3 YPT to wide receivers this season (12th worst in the NFL).